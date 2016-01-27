Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 29 August 2018 Wednesday
Economy
14:31, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July

More than 21.6 million foreigners visit Turkey in first 7 months of 2018, according to Tourism Ministry  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the first seven months of 2018 increased by nearly 25 percent, compared to the same period last year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said Wednesday.

The figures showed more than 21.6 million foreign visitors arrived in Turkey from January to July, compared to 17.3 million in the first seven months of 2017.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and one of its top tourist draws, and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya recorded the greatest number of foreign arrivals, 7.5 million and 6.7 million respectively.

Russians accounted for over 15 percent, or 3.3 million visitors, followed by Germans with around 11 percent, or 2.3 million, and Iranians with 6 percent, or 1.3 million visitors.

The month of July saw arrival of 5.7 million foreigners -- an 11.7 percent year-on-year rise.

 


Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Moody's fined 16 25M for credit rating failures
Moody's fined $16.25M for credit rating failures

Securities and Exchange Commission in US charges Moody's for internal control failures and rating symbol deficiencies
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July

More than 21.6 million foreigners visit Turkey in first 7 months of 2018, according to Tourism Ministry  
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July 

Exports amount to around $14B with 11.6 percent annual hike, imports total nearly $20B with 6.7 percent decrease in July  
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 0.59 pct at open with around 550-point drop from Tuesday's close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day flat

BIST 100 index falls 0.01 percent from previous close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close

BIST 100 index rises 1.22 pct, climbing more than 1,000 points from previous close
Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'
'Economic hitmen target emerging economies like Turkey'

John Perkins, economist and author of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man says.
Turkey's industrial capacity usage up in August
Turkey's industrial capacity usage up in August

Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.8 pct capacity in August, says Turkish Central Bank
Turkey Sectoral confidence slips in August
Turkey: Sectoral confidence slips in August

Service, construction and retail sector indices down month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index rises 0.82 pct, USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 6.0820
France trims 2019 growth forecast
France trims 2019 growth forecast

On August 1, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin also trimmed the growth forecast for 2018 from 2.0 percent, estimating that it would be "not less than 1.8 percent". 
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade

China's trillion dollar Belt and Road initiative has been a buzz-phrase in Kazakhstan ever since Chinese leader Xi Jinping unveiled the overland trade and infrastructure vision during a 2013 visit to the capital Astana.
Germany books record budget surplus in first half
Germany books record budget surplus in first half

Federal, state and municipal coffers added together were 48.1 billion euros ($55.7 billion) in the black between January and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said, up 18.3 billion euros year-on-year.
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments
Dollar suffers selling pressure after Trump's Fed comments

The greenback has been on the ascent in recent months as US borrowing costs have gone up and the economy improves but it stumbled after Trump's latest criticism of the central bank.
Turkish stocks rise over 1 6 pct at close
Turkish stocks rise over 1.6 pct at close

BIST 100 index surpasses 90,000 points before going into four-and-a-half-day break
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index rises 0.28 pct, Turkish lira gains ground

News

Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

Turkey, Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration
Turkey Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration

Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect

Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July 
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July

EU for stable economic development in Turkey
EU for stable economic development in Turkey

Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 