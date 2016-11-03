Bomb blast kills 5 Kenyan soldiers near Somali border

Five Kenyan soldiers were killed on Wednesday as their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device planted near the porous Kenya-Somali border, a statement said.

In a statement, the Kenyan military spokesman Paul Njuguna said the soldiers were attacked while “on a humanitarian civil assignment to fetch and distribute water to residents in Lamu town when they hit an Improvised Explosive Device along Kiunga and Sankuri road.”

He noted that 10 others were also injured as a result of the blast.

The area has been hit by similar attacks organized by Somalia’s al-Shabaab militants due to its close proximity to the porous Kenya-Somali border. The coastal town of Lamu was once a famous tourist resort but many countries have advised their citizens against going there.

The attack came just after Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta returned to his country after negotiating deals with his counterpart Donald Trump, who vowed to offer assistance in fighting terrorism.