Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia and Turkey will work on a military operation against terrorists in Syria's Idlib, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following his meeting with Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, Lavrov said the issue had been discussed a dozen of times between Moscow and Ankara over the last couple of months.

Idlib was the main point of talks between Russian and Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and defense, and representatives of special forces for several days in Moscow, he said.

"The political understanding fully exists between Moscow and Ankara, it is urgent to separate normal armed opposition from the bandits of Al-Nusra Front and at the same time to prepare an operation against these terrorists, doing everything to minimize the risks to the civilian population," Lavrov said while referring to Idlib as "the last major hotbed of terrorists".

Russian and Turkish militaries talk to each other to put this political understanding on the language of practical actions, he said.

"How to translate this political agreement into the language of practical actions -- it is discussed by the military of Russia and Turkey, who handle the situation on earth," he said.

Lavrov also said he expects the West will not obstruct the planned military operation against Al-Nusra Front in Idlib.