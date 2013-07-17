Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abbas reiterated calls for an international peace summit -- and a “multilateral mechanism” to oversee the peace process -- with a view to reaching a “two-state solution” to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict.
Abbas said he had briefed his guest on recent U.S. decisions regarding Jerusalem and Palestinian refugees, which, he asserted, had shown Washington’s “bias” in favor of Israel.
Izetbegovic, for his part, expressed the support of his government, too, for an international Middle East peace conference and a two-state solution to the decades-long dispute.
“Negotiations are the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he said.
The Bosnian leader went on to criticize unbridled Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, describing the policy as “detrimental” to peace.
Izetbegovic arrived in Ramallah earlier Wednesday from Jordan for a one-day state visit to Palestine.
He was received by Abbas at an official ceremony before the two leaders held closed-door discussions.
Izetbegovic’s visit -- his second to Palestine in 18 months -- is ostensibly aimed at bolstering ties between the two countries.
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero
Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.