Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:41, 29 August 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
17:19, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 220 kilograms of heroin were seized during anti-narcotics operations in Istanbul, a police source said Wednesday. 

In an operation in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, anti-narcotics teams seized 220 kilograms of heroin in a parked vehicle and in a suspect's home, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media. 

One suspect was arrested over the drug-related offenses. 

Police seized also 8 kilograms of hashish in the northern Turkish province of Ordu as part of an anti-narcotics operation and one suspected drug trafficker was arrested, the sources added. 

In first seven months of 2018, a total of 10 tons of heroin were seized across Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 5.



Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkey Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration
Turkey, Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration

Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect

Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
Istanbul to become global publishing center
‘Istanbul to become global publishing center’

4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting

Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone

Turkish, German presidents discuss bilateral ties
Turkey France agree to boost economic ties
Turkey, France agree to boost economic ties

Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists

Air operation took place in Sirnak province
Erdogan May discuss bilateral ties regional issues
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkey arrests another suspect in US Embassy gun attack
Turkey arrests another suspect in US Embassy gun attack

Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
26 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
26 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
More than 210 migrants held across Turkey
More than 210 migrants held across Turkey

Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli
9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey N Iraq
9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, N.Iraq

Terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s Bingol, Agri and Tunceli provinces and northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists
Turkish forces neutralize 2 PKK terrorists

Counter-terror operation conducted in eastern Agri province
Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey

4 suspected human smugglers arrested

News

Turkey, Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration
Turkey Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration

Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July
Turkey sees 25 pct rise in foreign visitors in Jan-July

Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect

Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July 
Turkey's foreign trade deficit down in July

EU for stable economic development in Turkey
EU for stable economic development in Turkey

Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close
Turkey's benchmark stock index up at close






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 