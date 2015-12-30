Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

World Bulletin / News Desk
In an operation in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, anti-narcotics teams seized 220 kilograms of heroin in a parked vehicle and in a suspect's home, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.
One suspect was arrested over the drug-related offenses.
Police seized also 8 kilograms of hashish in the northern Turkish province of Ordu as part of an anti-narcotics operation and one suspected drug trafficker was arrested, the sources added.
In first seven months of 2018, a total of 10 tons of heroin were seized across Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 5.
