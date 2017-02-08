YPG/PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Sarah Bakir said that the YPG/PKK had closed four schools in Qamishli, Derik and Darbasiyah (Al-Malikiyah).
"The self-proclaimed and unrecognized YPG government has authority over its legal grounds," Bakir said.
Syriacs in the region have faced confiscation of properties, killings, kidnappings, forced conscription and now the closure of schools.
"The people are fed up with tyrants and their proxies infringing on their human rights," Bakir added.
In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Johny Messo, president of the World Council of Arameans (Syriacs), said the YPG/PKK terrorists demanded the closure of Syriac schools in the Derik and Darbasiyah regions of Syria.
Messo said the demands included the incorporation of Kurdish language and textbooks in the school curriculum; YPG/PKK also expects the Syriacs to license their schools to exist.
According to the report, the al-Assad regime controls about 59 percent of Syria, while the YPG/PKK terror group controls 27.7 percent of the country.
The YPG / PKK is a Syrian branch of the PKK - recognized as a terrorist group by the US, EU, and Turkey.
In Turkey, the PKK has claimed some 40,000 lives, including many women and children.
