Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
04:17, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Middle East
17:37, 29 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
YPG/PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria
YPG/PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria

People are fed up with tyrants and their proxies infringing on human rights: World Council of Arameans (Syriacs)

World Bulletin / News Desk

The YPG/PKK terror group has shut down four schools in northeastern Syria, according to Syriac non-governmental organization on Wednesday.

Sarah Bakir said that the YPG/PKK had closed four schools in Qamishli, Derik and Darbasiyah (Al-Malikiyah).

"The self-proclaimed and unrecognized YPG government has authority over its legal grounds," Bakir said.

Syriacs in the region have faced confiscation of properties, killings, kidnappings, forced conscription and now the closure of schools.

"The people are fed up with tyrants and their proxies infringing on their human rights," Bakir added.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Johny Messo, president of the World Council of Arameans (Syriacs), said the YPG/PKK terrorists demanded the closure of Syriac schools in the Derik and Darbasiyah regions of Syria.

Messo said the demands included the incorporation of Kurdish language and textbooks in the school curriculum; YPG/PKK also expects the Syriacs to license their schools to exist.

According to the report, the al-Assad regime controls about 59 percent of Syria, while the YPG/PKK terror group controls 27.7 percent of the country.

The YPG / PKK is a Syrian branch of the PKK - recognized as a terrorist group by the US, EU, and Turkey.

In Turkey, the PKK has claimed some 40,000 lives, including many women and children.



Related syria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  
Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children
‘Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children’

Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
US Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership
US, Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership

Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Trump says trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul

From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The US never ending war in Afghanistan
The US never ending war in Afghanistan

Why Long Wars No Longer Generate a Backlash at Home
US Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks
US, Mexican negotiators set for more NAFTA talks

The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans
Peru grants asylum to Venezuelans

Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake

The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands
Tropical Storm Lane heads away from Hawaii islands

Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.

News

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

836 detainees die in Syrian regime prisons
836 detainees die in Syrian regime prisons

US, UK, France vow response to new Syria gas attacks
US UK France vow response to new Syria gas attacks

Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships
Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships

47,000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid al-Adha
47 000 more Syrians in Turkey back home for Eid

UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus
UAE to reopen embassy in Damascus






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 