Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, Lavrov said the issue had been discussed a dozen of times between Moscow and Ankara over the last couple of months.
Idlib was the main point in talks between Russian and Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and defense, and representatives of special forces several days ago in Moscow, he said.
"The political understanding fully exists between Moscow and Ankara; it is urgent to separate normal armed opposition from the bandits of Al-Nusra Front and at the same time to prepare an operation against these terrorists, doing everything to minimize the risks to the civilian population," Lavrov said while referring to Idlib as "the last major hotbed of terrorists".
Russian and Turkish militaries are talking to each other, he said.
"How to translate this political agreement into the language of practical actions -- it has been discussed by the militaries of Russia and Turkey, who handle the situation on the ground," he said.
Lavrov also said he expects the West to not obstruct the planned military operation against Al-Nusra Front in Idlib.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said he had exchanged views with Lavrov on Idlib and the two ministers agreed on the necessity to fight terrorists in this region.
Al-Jubeir added that Riyadh fully supports the political process in Syria. He recalled that the first ever conference of Syrian opposition had been organized with Saudi support and in the country's capital.
We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli