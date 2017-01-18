Worldbulletin News

Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib
Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian and Turkish militaries are discussing "practical actions" against terrorists in Syria's Idlib, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, Lavrov said the issue had been discussed a dozen of times between Moscow and Ankara over the last couple of months.

Idlib was the main point in talks between Russian and Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and defense, and representatives of special forces several days ago in Moscow, he said.

"The political understanding fully exists between Moscow and Ankara; it is urgent to separate normal armed opposition from the bandits of Al-Nusra Front and at the same time to prepare an operation against these terrorists, doing everything to minimize the risks to the civilian population," Lavrov said while referring to Idlib as "the last major hotbed of terrorists".

Russian and Turkish militaries are talking to each other, he said.

"How to translate this political agreement into the language of practical actions -- it has been discussed by the militaries of Russia and Turkey, who handle the situation on the ground," he said.

Lavrov also said he expects the West to not obstruct the planned military operation against Al-Nusra Front in Idlib.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said he had exchanged views with Lavrov on Idlib and the two ministers agreed on the necessity to fight terrorists in this region. 

Al-Jubeir added that Riyadh fully supports the political process in Syria. He recalled that the first ever conference of Syrian opposition had been organized with Saudi support and in the country's capital.

 



