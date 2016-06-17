Worldbulletin News

Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 187 migrants were held in southeastern and western Turkey, security sources and officials said on Wednesday.

Coast guards apprehended 87 Afghan migrants, including women and children, in the northwestern province of Canakkale's Ayvacik district, a security source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

In a separate operation, gendarmerie units in Canakkale's Ayvacik district rounded up 48 migrants -- Afghan, Iraqi, Iranian and Congolese nationals -- near forest area. 

Some 29 migrants -- all Afghan nationals -- were also rounded up during regular patrols by gendarmerie units in southeastern Diyarbakir's Ergani district.

Separately, Turkish Coast Guard patrols identified a dinghy carrying 12 migrants -- six Syrian and six Palestinian nationals -- off Mugla province’s Bodrum district trying to cross to Greek islands.

Gendarmerie units in the Mediterranean southwestern Antalya province held 11 migrants -- Afghan and Pakistani nationals. 

The security forces also arrested one suspect of Palestinian nationality on charges of human smuggling. 

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of Syria's civil war.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

 



