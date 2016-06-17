Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Coast guards apprehended 87 Afghan migrants, including women and children, in the northwestern province of Canakkale's Ayvacik district, a security source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
In a separate operation, gendarmerie units in Canakkale's Ayvacik district rounded up 48 migrants -- Afghan, Iraqi, Iranian and Congolese nationals -- near forest area.
Some 29 migrants -- all Afghan nationals -- were also rounded up during regular patrols by gendarmerie units in southeastern Diyarbakir's Ergani district.
Separately, Turkish Coast Guard patrols identified a dinghy carrying 12 migrants -- six Syrian and six Palestinian nationals -- off Mugla province’s Bodrum district trying to cross to Greek islands.
Gendarmerie units in the Mediterranean southwestern Antalya province held 11 migrants -- Afghan and Pakistani nationals.
The security forces also arrested one suspect of Palestinian nationality on charges of human smuggling.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of Syria's civil war.
Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.
We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli