Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a joint news conference following the 4th Reform Action Group in capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said: "We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including a visa-free regime, and we don’t desire any political setback.”
He was joined with Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak at the news conference in the capital Ankara.
“In our relations with the EU, we will primarily focus on issues that are currently underway and we can get results,” the foreign minister added.
The resumption of Customs Union negotiations and the exemption of visa-free regime are among the issues, the minister said.
Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 while accession talks began in 2005.
The talks between Turkey and the EU stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.
We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.
Turkish police had already arrested 4 suspects linked to US Embassy drive-by shooting in capital Ankara
Five senior operatives of terrorist group among 'neutralized' terrorists, says Interior Ministry
Migrants were caught in western provinces of Izmir and Kirklareli