Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks

We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey does not want any “political setback” in its negotiations with the EU, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference following the 4th Reform Action Group in capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said: "We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including a visa-free regime, and we don’t desire any political setback.”

He was joined with Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak at the news conference in the capital Ankara.

“In our relations with the EU, we will primarily focus on issues that are currently underway and we can get results,” the foreign minister added.

The resumption of Customs Union negotiations and the exemption of visa-free regime are among the issues, the minister said.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 while accession talks began in 2005.

The talks between Turkey and the EU stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.



