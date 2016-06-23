Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:52, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:10, 30 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Seoul keeps focus on North Korea's denuclearization
Seoul keeps focus on North Korea's denuclearization

South Korea says nukes are priority at next month's summit with the North despite U.S. breakdown in dialogue with Pyongyang

World Bulletin / News Desk

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will address denuclearization as "the most important issue" when he meets North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang next month, according to Seoul's presidential office Thursday.

The South has been forced to react to changing circumstances as the U.S. cancelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned trip to the North this week.

CNN cited sources claiming that American President Donald Trump called off the visit after senior North Korean negotiator Kim Yong-chol sent a letter warning that denuclearization talks are "again at stake and may fall apart".

According to South Korean lawmakers Wednesday, Pompeo explained to Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa that his trip was cancelled because it would not have achieved anything.

Washington's top envoy was criticized for returning from Pyongyang last month without agreeing a timeline for the North's denuclearization, given that Chairman Kim had expressed his willingness to cooperate with the U.S. a month earlier.

There was even speculation that Moon might no longer go to the North Korean capital as scheduled for his third inter-Korean summit of the year.

"Because the denuclearization issue is the most important issue in the inter-Korean summit, there is no change to the fact that we will focus our discussions on resolving that issue, regardless of whether Secretary Pompeo visits North Korea or not," Seoul's presidential office spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom was quoted as saying Thursday by local news agency Yonhap.

Kim had been asked whether the South Korean president's agenda would have to focus on reviving dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

Despite their close military alliance, Seoul and Washington have also shown differences on how to handle North Korea, which is demanding phased and simultaneous steps from all sides.

The U.S. insists Pyongyang must denuclearize before enjoying benefits such as economic cooperation and formally agreeing a peace treaty.

Seoul is prepared to wait in regards to some of its cooperation ambitions but is already planning bold future inter-Korean economic projects and President Moon vowed with Chairman Kim to seek a formal end to the Korean War within this year when they met in April.

The Koreas' 1950-53 conflict only ended with a ceasefire.



Related seoul north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  
Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children
‘Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children’

Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
US Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership
US, Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership

Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Trump says trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

News

North Korea allows Japanese detainee to return home
North Korea allows Japanese detainee to return home

North Korean media calls US demands 'foolish'
North Korean media calls US demands 'foolish'

Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea
Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea

N. Korea urges Trump to be 'bold' on denuclearization
N Korea urges Trump to be 'bold' on denuclearization

North Korean leader Kim slams sanctions
North Korean leader Kim slams sanctions

Malaysia court rules N. Korea assassination trial can proceed
Malaysia court rules N Korea assassination trial can proceed

No talks with US over resuming military drills
No talks with US over resuming military drills

Seoul calls on Turkey again, 65 years after Korean War
Seoul calls on Turkey again 65 years after Korean War

Seoul requests Interpol warrant over 'treasure ship' claims
Seoul requests Interpol warrant over 'treasure ship' claims

Seoul welcomes North Korea's gradual denuclearization
Seoul welcomes North Korea's gradual denuclearization

Seoul stays calm despite fears over North Korea talks
Seoul stays calm despite fears over North Korea talks

North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul
North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 