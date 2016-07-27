Philippines to get bulk of US Indo-Pacific security aid

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We have close to $300 million in security assistance. The country that receives the largest chunk, as far as I understand, is the Philippines. So we're looking at about $60 million of that $300 million to come to the Philippines," said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Walter Douglas of the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, as quoted by local media.
“It’s recognition of the long-term partnership we have with the Philippines on the security front, in addition to the other things. We see it as a priority to help the Philippines.”
Douglas, who is in Manila on an official trip, stressed that the American government recognizes the importance of its partnership with the Philippines as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump pushes its Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy.
He emphasized that aside from being Washington’s “close friend and ally”, Manila is a strong member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where “geographic areas and economies meet”.
Douglas said the Indo-Pacific strategy aims to create an economic environment based on openness, transparency and well-defined rules where every country can participate, including China.
The strategy aims to enhance two-way trade between the U.S. and the Indo-Pacific region, which totals around $1.4 trillion annually, by ensuring there is an environment that is free, fair and reciprocal.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails
Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero
Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region