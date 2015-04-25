Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:52, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:32, 30 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Japan protests as reporter blocked from covering China FM
Japan protests as reporter blocked from covering China FM

On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry excluded a reporter from the Sankei Shimbun -- a Japanese conservative daily critical of China -- from a media pool covering the start of a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese vice foreign minister Takeo Akiba.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Japan has lodged a protest with China about freedom of speech after Beijing blocked a Japanese reporter from covering a meeting between top diplomats from the two countries.

Other Japanese media covering the event in Beijing then boycotted the pool coverage in protest.

"The Japanese government believes that respect for basic human rights including freedom of expression is a universal value in the international community, and ensuring those rights is important in any country," top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo when asked about the incident.

"From this viewpoint, it is extremely regrettable that this kind of affair happened, and we have lodged a protest to the Chinese side," added Suga.

Akiba, who was in Beijing ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to China expected in October, also protested to his Chinese opposite number Le Yucheng, Suga said.

Suga however said bilateral relations between the two regional rivals are improving.

"The date of Prime Minister Abe's visit is under coordination right now," Suga said, adding that "we hope to push up to a new stage the relationship between Japan and China through visits by high level officials."

Fumihiko Iguchi, executive officer of the Sankei Shimbun, described Beijing's actions as "unfair obstruction of legal newsgathering activities that cannot be ignored."

"We express our regret," he said in a Wednesday statement, adding that the daily "will do our best to continue giving our readers accurate information about the situation in China".



Related Japan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  
Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children
‘Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children’

Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
US Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership
US, Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership

Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Trump says trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

News

Strong typhoon hits flood-hit western Japan
Strong typhoon hits flood-hit western Japan

Japan ex-defence minister to challenge Abe as party chief
Japan ex-defence minister to challenge Abe as party chief

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan
Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan
Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

Hiroshima marks 73rd anniversary
Hiroshima marks 73rd anniversary

Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan Iran






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 