13:51, 30 August 2018 Thursday
09:46, 30 August 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on August 30
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day held every year on Aug. 30.

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on Victory Day.

ANKARA - Erdogan to hold reception for Victory Day at presidential complex.

 

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

 

GERMANY

CHEMNITZ - Far-right group Pro Chemnitz to hold anti-immigration demonstration in eastern German city after days of violent protests.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem.

 

IRAQ

BASRA - Following protests in southern Iraq against unemployment, poor public services and corruption.

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties discuss outline of Iraq’s incoming government.

 

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iran, U.S. trade barbs over 2015 nuclear agreement and latter’s decision to re-impose sanctions.

TEHRAN - Following preparations for trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) early next month.

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Mauritania gears up to hold parliamentary and municipal polls on Sept. 1.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks. 

 

YEMEN 

SANAA - Following developments in civil war.



