Press agenda on August 30

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day held every year on Aug. 30.
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on Victory Day.
ANKARA - Erdogan to hold reception for Victory Day at presidential complex.
AUSTRIA
VIENNA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs.
GERMANY
CHEMNITZ - Far-right group Pro Chemnitz to hold anti-immigration demonstration in eastern German city after days of violent protests.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem.
IRAQ
BASRA - Following protests in southern Iraq against unemployment, poor public services and corruption.
BAGHDAD - Leading political parties discuss outline of Iraq’s incoming government.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Iran, U.S. trade barbs over 2015 nuclear agreement and latter’s decision to re-impose sanctions.
TEHRAN - Following preparations for trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) early next month.
MAURITANIA
NOUAKCHOTT - Mauritania gears up to hold parliamentary and municipal polls on Sept. 1.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war, Assad regime attacks.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in civil war.
