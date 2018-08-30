Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:51, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
10:06, 30 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security
Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar, Russian Sergei Shoygu discuss Syria, bilateral cooperation over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish defense minister and his Russian counterpart spoke over the phone about regional security, according to a Turkish ministerial source on Thursday.

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and Russia's Sergey Shoygu discussed regional security and the latest developments in Syria on a phone call, the source told Anadolu Agency on condition on anonymity due to the restrictions on speaking to the media.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, the source added.



Related Turkey russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day

Turkish president attends ceremony at Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Turkey's economy strong enough ' Erdogan says
'Turkey's economy strong enough,' Erdogan says

Turkey is taking necessary measures to fix structural problems, says Turkish president
Turkish Russian ministers discuss regional security
Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar, Russian Sergei Shoygu discuss Syria, bilateral cooperation over phone
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks

We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Ankara Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib
Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkey Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration
Turkey, Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration

Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect

Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
Istanbul to become global publishing center
‘Istanbul to become global publishing center’

4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting

Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone

Turkish, German presidents discuss bilateral ties
Turkey France agree to boost economic ties
Turkey, France agree to boost economic ties

Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists

Air operation took place in Sirnak province
Erdogan May discuss bilateral ties regional issues
Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.

News

Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib
Ankara Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow
Russian Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Russia: Active phase of SCO’s anti-terror drills start
Russia Active phase of SCO s anti-terror drills start

Russia postpones peace talks with Taliban
Russia postpones peace talks with Taliban

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

Russia opposition leader Navalny detained outside home
Russia opposition leader Navalny detained outside home

Turkey's Yildiz Holding draw bids valued at $500M
Turkey's Yildiz Holding draw bids valued at 500M

Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day

'Turkey's economy strong enough,' Erdogan says
Turkey's economy strong enough ' Erdogan says

Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks

Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 