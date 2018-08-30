Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and Russia's Sergey Shoygu discussed regional security and the latest developments in Syria on a phone call, the source told Anadolu Agency on condition on anonymity due to the restrictions on speaking to the media.
The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, the source added.
Turkish president attends ceremony at Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Turkey is taking necessary measures to fix structural problems, says Turkish president
Turkey’s Hulusi Akar, Russian Sergei Shoygu discuss Syria, bilateral cooperation over phone
We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.