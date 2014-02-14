Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:51, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Middle East
10:59, 30 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Sudan, Egypt FMs discuss Red Sea security
Sudan, Egypt FMs discuss Red Sea security

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri paid visit to Addis Ababa earlier this week

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri on Wednesday met with Sudanese counterpart Aldirdiri Mohamed Ahmed in Cairo to discuss regional developments.

According to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement, the meeting tackled Red Sea security and ongoing negotiations over Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam project.

During the meeting, Shoukri briefed Ahmed on his recent visit to Addis Ababa, where he met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday.

The Egyptian FM also hailed Sudanese efforts to achieve peace in conflict-plagued South Sudan.

Ahmed, for his part, stressed the depth of his country’s “historical” relations with neighboring Egypt.

He also called for enhanced relations with a view to “activating our strategic partnership and eliminating obstacles to further cooperation”.

In 2011, Ethiopia began construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile River, near the border with Sudan.

In the seven years since, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have held several rounds of talks to discuss the dam’s anticipated impact on Nile water resources.

Addis Ababa says electricity generated by the dam, which was originally slated for completion this year, will help the country meet its development goals.

Egypt, for its part, fears the dam could adversely affect its historical share of Nile water.



Related Egypt Sudan red sea nile dam
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  
Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children
‘Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children’

Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
US Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership
US, Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership

Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Trump says trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

News

Egypt-Sudan-Ethiopia dam talks end without breakthrough
Egypt-Sudan-Ethiopia dam talks end without breakthrough

Ethiopian PM resignation postpones Khartoum dam meeting
Ethiopian PM resignation postpones Khartoum dam meeting

Ethiopia to go ahead with multi-billion dollar Nile dam
Ethiopia to go ahead with multi-billion dollar Nile dam

Blue whale spotted in Red Sea for first time
Blue whale spotted in Red Sea for first time

UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea

Yemeni loyalists seize Red Sea port of Mokha
Yemeni loyalists seize Red Sea port of Mokha

Egypt sentences two to life for Red Sea hotel attack
Egypt sentences two to life for Red Sea hotel attack

Egypt cedes two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
Egypt cedes two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

Iranian aid ship to enter Red Sea on Thursday
Iranian aid ship to enter Red Sea on Thursday

Egypt to channel $15.4 bln for Sinai development
Egypt to channel 15 4 bln for Sinai development

Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam
Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam

Egypt: 5 militants killed in shootout
Egypt 5 militants killed in shootout

4 militants killed in Egypt’s Sinai
4 militants killed in Egypt s Sinai

Egyptian accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus
Egyptian accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus

Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt
Palestinian delegation sets out from Gaza for Egypt

Sudan, Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border
Sudan Ethiopia to deploy joint force along border

Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism
Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism

Sudan to grant Ethiopia stake in strategic Red Sea port
Sudan to grant Ethiopia stake in strategic Red Sea port

Sudan amnesty suggests Bashir presidential run in 2020
Sudan amnesty suggests Bashir presidential run in 2020

Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 