Sudan, Egypt FMs discuss Red Sea security

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri on Wednesday met with Sudanese counterpart Aldirdiri Mohamed Ahmed in Cairo to discuss regional developments.

According to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement, the meeting tackled Red Sea security and ongoing negotiations over Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam project.

During the meeting, Shoukri briefed Ahmed on his recent visit to Addis Ababa, where he met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday.

The Egyptian FM also hailed Sudanese efforts to achieve peace in conflict-plagued South Sudan.

Ahmed, for his part, stressed the depth of his country’s “historical” relations with neighboring Egypt.

He also called for enhanced relations with a view to “activating our strategic partnership and eliminating obstacles to further cooperation”.

In 2011, Ethiopia began construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile River, near the border with Sudan.

In the seven years since, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have held several rounds of talks to discuss the dam’s anticipated impact on Nile water resources.

Addis Ababa says electricity generated by the dam, which was originally slated for completion this year, will help the country meet its development goals.

Egypt, for its part, fears the dam could adversely affect its historical share of Nile water.