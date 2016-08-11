Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

World Bulletin / News Desk
The British Columbia (B.C.) legal action is ground-breaking, marking the first time a government in Canada has taken such steps.
In 2017 alone, 1,450 people in the province died from opioid overdoses as Canada struggles with an opioid crisis.
In making the announcement at a press conference Wednesday, B.C. Attorney General David Eby mentioned the “terrible toll” opioids have taken on provincial residents and their families, and blamed drug companies for their “negligence and corruption.”
How much the province is seeking from the lawsuit was not made public. But Eby said it was seeking to recover costs incurred by the public health system for addiction treatments and hospitalizations.
Previously, lawsuits were left to victims and families to pursue. A class-action lawsuit previously against Purdue Pharma of Canada resulted in a proposed CAN$20 million settlement. Of that, $2 million was allotted for Canada’s provinces and territories.
But not all claimants were onboard, with some governments in favor of the settlement but others claiming the amount was not large enough, so the lawsuit remains in limbo.
Canadians consume copious amounts of prescription drugs, second only to Americans in the world. Almost 4,000 Canadians died from overdoses in 2017, and the leading drug was the infamous pain-relief drug OxyContin, produced by Purdue.
The drug was approved in 1996 by Health Canada to be used to lessen the effects of moderate to severe pain. Prior, it was mainly used for relief for those with terminal cancer.
The drug proved to be highly addictive and several years ago, due to break-ins, robberies, and fraudulent prescriptions, some drug stores in Canada took to placing signs in the pharmacy saying there was no OxyContin on the premises. It had to be ordered in for those with prescriptions.
Purdue marketed the drug as a safe alternative to others that were more addictive.
But in 2007, the pharmaceutical giant admitted the claim was misleading and paid a US$634.5 million settlement in the United States.
In June, Purdue honored a federal government request to stop marketing opioids due to the toll prescription drugs were taking on Canadians.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails
Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero
Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region