13:51, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Palestine
12:05, 30 August 2018 Thursday

Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army rounded up 16 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to an Israeli army statement released Thursday. 

The individuals were detained for what the army described as “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”.

It did not elaborate on the nature of these activities. 

The 16 detained Palestinians have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, according to the same statement. 

The Israeli army frequently conducts sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied territories on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. 

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women, roughly 350 minors, and at least six lawmakers.



