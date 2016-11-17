Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk
The individuals were detained for what the army described as “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”.
It did not elaborate on the nature of these activities.
The 16 detained Palestinians have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, according to the same statement.
The Israeli army frequently conducts sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied territories on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women, roughly 350 minors, and at least six lawmakers.
