Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials and opposition leaders laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in capital Ankara.
"Today as a nation, we are proudly commemorating the 96th anniversary of the great victory, which led to our independence," Erdogan wrote in the Anıtkabir memorial book.
"The recent increase in threats, violations and attacks on our country's sovereignty will never restrain us from reaching our ideals and goals."
Civilians were also allowed to attend the official ceremony, which was held under tight security measures.
Earlier, Erdogan also issued a Twitter message to mark Victory Day.
"August 30 indicates to us that there is always a clear path ahead towards achieving success, no matter how tough the circumstances are," he said.
Turkish president attends ceremony at Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Turkey is taking necessary measures to fix structural problems, says Turkish president
Turkey’s Hulusi Akar, Russian Sergei Shoygu discuss Syria, bilateral cooperation over phone
We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31
Turkey aims to increase its trade with the EU in euro: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak
Turkish president, British premier speak over phone, Turkish presidential sources say
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani on September 7, state-run TRT Haber television said.