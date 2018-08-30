Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Thursday celebrated the 96th anniversary of Victory Day, which commemorates the resounding defeat of the Greek forces at hands of the Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials and opposition leaders laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in capital Ankara.

"Today as a nation, we are proudly commemorating the 96th anniversary of the great victory, which led to our independence," Erdogan wrote in the Anıtkabir memorial book.

"The recent increase in threats, violations and attacks on our country's sovereignty will never restrain us from reaching our ideals and goals."

Civilians were also allowed to attend the official ceremony, which was held under tight security measures.

Earlier, Erdogan also issued a Twitter message to mark Victory Day.

"August 30 indicates to us that there is always a clear path ahead towards achieving success, no matter how tough the circumstances are," he said.