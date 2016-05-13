China dismisses Japan protest over barred reporter

World Bulletin / News Desk
China on Thursday told Japan to "rein in its journalists" after Tokyo lodged a protest over Beijing blocking a Japanese reporter from covering a meeting between top diplomats from the two countries.
Other Japanese media covering the event in Beijing then boycotted the pool coverage in protest.
Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga confirmed Tokyo had lodged a protest with China over the incident.
"The Japanese government believes that respect for basic human rights including freedom of expression is a universal value in the international community, and ensuring those rights is important in any country," Suga told reporters in Tokyo.
But Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dismissed the criticism, saying Beijing had been "wrongfully accused".
"The Japanese government needs to rein in its own journalists," she told reporters.
"They should ensure that their media respects their host country, follows the rules... so as to enhance mutual trust and understanding between the two countries, instead of doing the opposite, this is common sense."
Akiba, who was in Beijing ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to China expected in October, also protested to his Chinese opposite number Le Yucheng, Suga said.
Suga however said bilateral relations between the two regional rivals are improving.
"The date of Prime Minister Abe's visit is under coordination right now," Suga said, adding that "we hope to push up to a new stage the relationship between Japan and China through visits by high level officials."
Fumihiko Iguchi, executive officer of the Sankei Shimbun, described Beijing's actions as "unfair obstruction of legal newsgathering activities that cannot be ignored."
"We express our regret," he said in a Wednesday statement, adding that the daily "will do our best to continue giving our readers accurate information about the situation in China".
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails
Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero