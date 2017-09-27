Worldbulletin News

21:23, 30 August 2018 Thursday
History
14:41, 30 August 2018 Thursday

Today in History August 30
Today in History August 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1617   Rosa de Lima of Peru becomes the first American saint to be canonized.
1721   The Peace of Nystad ends the Second Northern War between Sweden and Russia, giving Russia considerably more power in the Baltic region.
1781   The French fleet arrives in the Chesapeake Bay to aid the American Revolution.
1813   Creek Indians massacre over 500 whites at Fort Mims, Alabama.
1860   The first British tramway is inaugurated at Birkenhead by an American, George Francis Train.
1861   Union General John Fremont declares martial law throughout Missouri and makes his own emancipation proclamation to free slaves in the state. President Lincoln overrules the general.
1892   The Moravia, a passenger ship arriving from Germany, brings cholera to the United States.
1932   Nazi leader Hermann Goering is elected president of the Reichstag.
1944   Ploesti, the center of the Rumanian oil industry, falls to Soviet troops.
1961   President John F. Kennedy appoints General Lucius D. Clay as his personal representative in Berlin.
1963   Hot Line communications link installed between Moscow and Washington, DC.
1967   US Senate confirms Thurgood Marshall as first African-American Supreme Court justice.
1976   Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of Today Show.
1979   First recorded instance of a comet (Howard-Koomur-Michels) hitting the sun; the energy released is equal to approximately 1 million hydrogen bombs.
1982   Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) forced out of Lebanon after 10 years in Beirut during Lebanese Civil War.
1983   Lieutenant Colonel Guion S. Bluford, Jr., becomes the first African-American astronaut to travel in space.
1986   KGB arrests journalist Nicholas Daniloff (US News World Report) on a charge of spying and hold him for 13 days.
1983   Eiffel Tower welcomes its 150 millionth visitor, 33-year-old Parisian Jacqueline Martinez.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

