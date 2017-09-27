Today in History August 30

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1617
|Rosa de Lima of Peru becomes the first American saint to be canonized.
|1721
|The Peace of Nystad ends the Second Northern War between Sweden and Russia, giving Russia considerably more power in the Baltic region.
|1781
|The French fleet arrives in the Chesapeake Bay to aid the American Revolution.
|1813
|Creek Indians massacre over 500 whites at Fort Mims, Alabama.
|1860
|The first British tramway is inaugurated at Birkenhead by an American, George Francis Train.
|1861
|Union General John Fremont declares martial law throughout Missouri and makes his own emancipation proclamation to free slaves in the state. President Lincoln overrules the general.
|1892
|The Moravia, a passenger ship arriving from Germany, brings cholera to the United States.
|1932
|Nazi leader Hermann Goering is elected president of the Reichstag.
|1944
|Ploesti, the center of the Rumanian oil industry, falls to Soviet troops.
|1961
|President John F. Kennedy appoints General Lucius D. Clay as his personal representative in Berlin.
|1963
|Hot Line communications link installed between Moscow and Washington, DC.
|1967
|US Senate confirms Thurgood Marshall as first African-American Supreme Court justice.
|1976
|Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of Today Show.
|1979
|First recorded instance of a comet (Howard-Koomur-Michels) hitting the sun; the energy released is equal to approximately 1 million hydrogen bombs.
|1982
|Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) forced out of Lebanon after 10 years in Beirut during Lebanese Civil War.
|1983
|Lieutenant Colonel Guion S. Bluford, Jr., becomes the first African-American astronaut to travel in space.
|1986
|KGB arrests journalist Nicholas Daniloff (US News World Report) on a charge of spying and hold him for 13 days.
|1983
|Eiffel Tower welcomes its 150 millionth visitor, 33-year-old Parisian Jacqueline Martinez.
