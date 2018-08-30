Worldbulletin News

21:23, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Europe
16:36, 30 August 2018 Thursday

Russia to hold military drill in Mediterranean Sea
Russia to hold military drill in Mediterranean Sea

Russian Navy and Air Forces to hold major military exercises on Sept. 1-8

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia's Defense Ministry announced a major military drill in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

The Russian Navy and Air Forces will hold military exercises in the region from Sept.1 to 8, the ministry said in a written statement.

More than 25 ships and 30 planes are expected to be part of the drill, it said.

 



Europe News
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  

News

Over 600 migrants rescued in central Mediterranean
Over 600 migrants rescued in central Mediterranean

Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route

Gas for peace or war in eastern Mediterranean?
Gas for peace or war in eastern Mediterranean

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits mediterranean
4 1-magnitude earthquake hits mediterranean

Hundreds feared dead as boats sink in Mediterranean Sea
Hundreds feared dead as boats sink in Mediterranean Sea

Mediterranean hoteliers vow to fight climate change
Mediterranean hoteliers vow to fight climate change

Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security
Turkish Russian ministers discuss regional security

Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib
Ankara Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow
Russian Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Russia: Active phase of SCO’s anti-terror drills start
Russia Active phase of SCO s anti-terror drills start

Russia postpones peace talks with Taliban
Russia postpones peace talks with Taliban

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week






