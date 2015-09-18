Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that his daughter played no role in the abrupt departure of his top lawyer and pushed back at the notion of a White House in chaos, calling it "a smooth-running machine with changing parts."
The New York Times reported that McGahn was not forewarned before Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter he would be leaving his post.
The Times said Ivanka Trump had complained bitterly to her father after an earlier Times report said McGahn's testimony to Special Counsel Robert Mueller had been far more extensive than the president or his lawyers knew.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump said Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner "had NOTHING to do with the so called 'pushing out' of Don McGahn.
"The Fake News Media has it, purposely, so wrong!" Trump tweeted.
"They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn't exist-just a 'smooth running machine' with changing parts!"
McGahn was a witness to several key episodes under scrutiny by Mueller, including Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey and his tensions with Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his recusal from oversight of the probe.
Trump has said all his aides had been encouraged to be transparent with the Mueller probe -- which he frequently denounces as rigged against him.
"The Rigged Russia Witch Hunt did not come into play, even a little bit, with respect to my decision on Don McGahn!" the president insisted on Thursday.
