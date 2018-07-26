Death toll from Greek wildfires climbs to 98

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from wildfires in Greece has climbed to 98, emergency officials said Thursday.

The latest victim was an 83-year-old woman who succumbed to her wounds at a hospital.

In late July, wildfires broke out on the east and west coasts of Greece's Attica region, which includes Athens, killing 98 people and injuring more than 180.

The fires forced thousands of locals to flee to safer areas.

Greek daily Kathimerini previously reported that a fire broke out after a person tried to light a bonfire using dry branches in Pandelli Mount, citing investigation by the Fire Department.

Witnesses said the person tried to douse the fire with water and stones after seeing it was getting out of control, the report said.