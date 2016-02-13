Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish airstrikes neutralized at least two PKK terrorists Wednesday in northern Iraq, according to the military.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Zap region, the Turkish army added in the statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.