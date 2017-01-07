1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

World Bulletin / News Desk

A U.S.-led military coalition admitted Thursday that more than 1,000 civilians in Iraq and Syria had been killed by coalition airstrikes since the alliance was established four years ago to fight the ISIL terrorist group.

According to a coalition report released Thursday, the alliance has carried out some 30,000 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since ISIL overran vast swathes of both countries in mid-2014.

The report goes on to assert that at least 1,061 civilians in both countries were “unintentionally” killed as a direct result of the strikes.

Comprised of 60 countries, the coalition was drawn up in 2014 with the ostensible aim of helping the Iraqi government fight the notorious terrorist group.