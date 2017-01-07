Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:23, 30 August 2018 Thursday
Iraq
18:13, 30 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group

World Bulletin / News Desk

A U.S.-led military coalition admitted Thursday that more than 1,000 civilians in Iraq and Syria had been killed by coalition airstrikes since the alliance was established four years ago to fight the ISIL terrorist group.

According to a coalition report released Thursday, the alliance has carried out some 30,000 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since ISIL overran vast swathes of both countries in mid-2014.

The report goes on to assert that at least 1,061 civilians in both countries were “unintentionally” killed as a direct result of the strikes. 

Comprised of 60 countries, the coalition was drawn up in 2014 with the ostensible aim of helping the Iraqi government fight the notorious terrorist group.



Related syria Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  

News

Israel will not acknowledge int'l agreements on Syria
Israel will not acknowledge int'l agreements on Syria

YPG/PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria
YPG PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

836 detainees die in Syrian regime prisons
836 detainees die in Syrian regime prisons

US, UK, France vow response to new Syria gas attacks
US UK France vow response to new Syria gas attacks

Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships
Displaced Syrians in Idlib mark Eid despite hardships

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police kill 10 ISIL militants in Mosul

9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, N.Iraq
9 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey N Iraq

3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq’s Mosul
3 ISIL militants killed in Iraq s Mosul

Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad
Suicide attack kills 6 tribal fighters north of Baghdad






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 