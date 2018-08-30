23:38, 30 August 2018 Thursday

Murat Ulker's great success at Forbes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's richest person, Murat Ulker runs Yildiz Holding. Its companies generates over $12 billion in annual revenue and produce more than 320 brands.

Products include biscuits, chocolate, cake, gum and candy, cooking oil and margarine, dairy, frozen food, bread, meat and non-alcoholic beverages.

To establish a more global structure, he merged Godiva, United Biscuit, Ulker Biscuit and Demet's Candy under the roof of London-based Pladis Foods.

Eventually, Ulker is expected to take Pladis public on the London or New York exchange.

Ulker's biggest deal to date: the $3.2 billion acquisition of United Biscuits of the U.K. in 2014.