04:51, 31 August 2018 Friday
Murat Ulker's great success at Forbes
Murat Ulker's great success at Forbes

Turkish businessman Murat Ulker stood at the top list according to data released by Forbes.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's richest person, Murat Ulker runs Yildiz Holding. Its companies generates over $12 billion in annual revenue and produce more than 320 brands.

Products include biscuits, chocolate, cake, gum and candy, cooking oil and margarine, dairy, frozen food, bread, meat and non-alcoholic beverages.

To establish a more global structure, he merged Godiva, United Biscuit, Ulker Biscuit and Demet's Candy under the roof of London-based Pladis Foods.

Eventually, Ulker is expected to take Pladis public on the London or New York exchange.

Ulker's biggest deal to date: the $3.2 billion acquisition of United Biscuits of the U.K. in 2014.



