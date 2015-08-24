3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish General Staff said on Twitter that Thursday’s airstrikes targeted the Cukurca region in Hakkari province, where terrorists were preparing for an attack.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.
