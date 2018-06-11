North Korea accuses US of being ‘hostile’

World Bulletin / News Desk
"The U.S. is taking grave and hostile actions behind the curtain of the dialogue taking place," stated propaganda website Uriminzokkiri.
With Pyongyang making unsubstantiated claims since last weekend that the U.S. has been deploying troops for secret military drills targeting North Korea, the website warned that Washington will have to take responsibility if tensions on the peninsula rise again like last year.
Although U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis did recently imply that joint military drills with South Korea could soon resume, the White House clarified Wednesday that "there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money" on such exercises.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of war games with the South after his unprecedented summit with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in June. They also released a four-point joint statement agreeing to work for peace, while Kim committed "to work toward complete denuclearization".
Subsequently, Washington-Pyongyang dialogue has broken down over a lack of progress, as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned trip to the North this week was cancelled by Trump.
Uriminzokkiri said the U.S. should "do its part to implement the historic North Korea-U.S. joint statement".
A particular sticking point has been Pyongyang's desire for a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War, but the U.S. is sticking to its view that the North must first denuclearize.
Ties will not have been helped by Washington's announcement Thursday to maintain its ban on travel to North Korea.
Nevertheless, South Korea's Washington-based Ambassador Cho Yoon-je insisted Thursday that "North Korea's intention of maintaining dialogue momentum is certain," according to comments to reporters carried by local news agency Yonhap.
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails
Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero