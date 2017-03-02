Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:28, 31 August 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
09:31, 31 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Myanmar struggles to digest global anger over Rohingya crisis
Myanmar struggles to digest global anger over Rohingya crisis

A UN report on Monday pulled few punches in calling for the army chief's prosecution for genocide against the Rohingya and singled out Myanmar's democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to speak up for the group.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Baffled, hurt or indignant, many inside Myanmar are struggling to digest a week of opprobrium heaped on their country by the UN and even Facebook over the treatment of the Rohingya, a stateless Muslim group whose plight elicits little sympathy in the Buddhist-majority nation.

Last year's military crackdown ostensibly on Rohingya militants pushed out some 700,000 of the minority in violence that horrified the world.

But in Myanmar, the army was widely cheered for its defence of the country from "Bengali" interlopers -- as the Rohingya are falsely cast.

Yet the public response has been muted on an issue warped by Islamophobic rhetoric and the rehashed history peddled by the military.

"We were happy to fight the military for democracy but we don’t want to fight them over Rakhine," shipowner Kyaw Kyaw, 47, told AFP, from a Yangon teashop.

"I have sympathy for the victims but defending our country from terrorism is more important," he added, parroting the official line that the army "clearance operations" were justified to root out Rohingya militants.

Myanmar's evolution from military rule to a quasi-democracy in 2011 brought with it freedoms unknown for nearly half a century. 

Even so, most people still rely for information on state media, Facebook or a fledgling independent media that mostly toes the government line when it comes to the Rohingya.

There are signs that politics is again becoming taboo, as patriotism and a deep mistrust of a still-powerful army dull criticism.

At the same time a siege mentality is building in a country that felt the glow of global support just a few years ago as its story of triumph over authoritarianism captured the headlines.

"I feel sad the world is looking down upon Myanmar people," says traditional doctor Than Sein, 50, from a neighbouring teashop table, remembering how Buddhists and Muslims used to eat at each other's houses and lamenting they no longer do so.

Suu Kyi, still a heroine domestically, articulated the mood.

"We who are living through the transition in Myanmar view it differently from those who observe it from the outside and who will remain untouched by its outcome," she said this week in a speech in Singapore.



Related Myanmar rohingya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War

News

‘Rohingya not only group suffering in Myanmar’
Rohingya not only group suffering in Myanmar

Amnesty slams powerful governments' silence on Rohingya
Amnesty slams powerful governments' silence on Rohingya

Rohingya in US mark first year of Rakhine massacre
Rohingya in US mark first year of Rakhine massacre

UNICEF urges to invest in Rohingya children's education
UNICEF urges to invest in Rohingya children's education

Rohingya in Bangladesh pray to return home during Eid
Rohingya in Bangladesh pray to return home during Eid

Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha
Rohingya mark Eid al-Adha

Myanmar blocks humanitarian aid to Kachin State
Myanmar blocks humanitarian aid to Kachin State

Myanmar rejects UN probe findings of Rohingya 'genocide'
Myanmar rejects UN probe findings of Rohingya 'genocide'

Facebook bans Myanmar’s army chief over hate speech
Facebook bans Myanmar s army chief over hate speech

UN calls for genocide probe of Myanmar's top military
UN calls for genocide probe of Myanmar's top military

Verdict on Myanmar’s Reuters journalists postponed
Verdict on Myanmar s Reuters journalists postponed






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 