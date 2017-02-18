09:46, 31 August 2018 Friday

Press agenda on August 31

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey

BALIKESIR - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the graduation ceremony of non-commissioned officers.

ANKARA - European Union’s statistics office Eurostat to release unemployment figures for July

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of informal meeting of EU and candidate countries' foreign ministers.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Europe's largest electronics show IFA begins with world's leading brands presenting new products.

UK

LONDON - The Rohingya Muslims of northern Myanmar are one of many Muslim groups being persecuted by the government and military of this country, a prominent activist has said.

US

WASHINGTON - Body of Senator John McCain, who passed away on Saturday, to lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following developments of Egypt-brokered truce between Israel, Hamas.

GAZA CITY - Following tension along Gaza-Israel buffer zone between Israel army and Palestinian protesters.

IRAQ

BASRA - Following protests in southern Iraq against unemployment and poor public services.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Following preparations for trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) to be held in Tehran on Sept. 7.