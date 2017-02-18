Press agenda on August 31

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey
BALIKESIR - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the graduation ceremony of non-commissioned officers.
ANKARA - European Union’s statistics office Eurostat to release unemployment figures for July
AUSTRIA
VIENNA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of informal meeting of EU and candidate countries' foreign ministers.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Europe's largest electronics show IFA begins with world's leading brands presenting new products.
UK
LONDON - The Rohingya Muslims of northern Myanmar are one of many Muslim groups being persecuted by the government and military of this country, a prominent activist has said.
US
WASHINGTON - Body of Senator John McCain, who passed away on Saturday, to lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following developments of Egypt-brokered truce between Israel, Hamas.
GAZA CITY - Following tension along Gaza-Israel buffer zone between Israel army and Palestinian protesters.
IRAQ
BASRA - Following protests in southern Iraq against unemployment and poor public services.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Following preparations for trilateral Syria talks (Turkey/Russia/Iran) to be held in Tehran on Sept. 7.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, August 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, August 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, August 16, 2018