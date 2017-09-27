Today in History August 31

|1303
|The War of Vespers in Sicily ends with an agreement between Charles of Valois, who invaded the country, and Frederick, the ruler of Sicily.
|1756
|The British at Fort William Henry, New York, surrender to Louis Montcalm of France.
|1802
|Captain Meriwether Lewis leaves Pittsburgh to meet up with Captain William Clark and begin their trek to the Pacific Ocean.
|1864
|At the Democratic convention in Chicago, General George B. McClellan is nominated for president.
|1919
|The Communist Labor Party is founded in Chicago, with the motto, "Workers of the world unite!"
|1928
|Kurt Weill's The Threepenny Opera opens in Berlin.
|1940
|Joseph Avenol steps down as Secretary-General of the League of Nations.
|1942
|The British army under General Bernard Law Montgomery defeats Field Marshal Erwin Rommel's Afrika Korps in the Battle of Alam Halfa in Egypt.
|1944
|The British Eighth Army penetrates the German Gothic Line in Italy.
|1949
|Six of the 16 surviving Union veterans of the Civil War attend the last-ever encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic, held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
|1951
|The 1st Marine Division begins its attack on Bloody Ridge in Korea. The four-day battle results in 2,700 Marine casualties.
|1961
|A concrete wall replaces the barbed wire fence that separates East and West Germany, it will be called the Berlin wall.
|1965
|US Congress creates Department of Housing & Urban Development.
|1968
|The Dasht-e Bayaz 7.3 earthquake in NE Iran completely destroys five villages and severely damages six others.
|1970
|Lonnie McLucas convicted of torturing and murdering fellow Black Panther Partymember Alex Rackley in the first of the New Haven Black Panther Trials.
|1980
|Polish government forced to sign Gdansk Agreement allowing creation of the trade union Solidarity.
|1985
|Police capture Richard Ramirez, dubbed the "Night Stalker" for a string of gruesome murders that stretched from Mission Viejo to San Francisco, Cal.
|1986
|A Russian cargo ship collides with cruise ship Admiral Nakhimov, killing 398.
|1987
|Longest mine strike in South Africa's history ends, after 11 people were killed, 500 injured and 400 arrested.
|1990
|East and West Germany sign the Treaty of Unification (Einigungsvertrag) to join their legal and political systems.
|1990
|Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. become first father and son to play on same team simultaneously in professional baseball (Seattle Mariners).
|1994
|Last Russian troops leave Estonia and Latvia.
|1994
|The Irish Republican Army (IRA) announces a "complete cessation of military operations," opening the way to a political settlement in Ireland for the first time in a quarter of a century.
|1997
|Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in a Paris car crash along with her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul while fleeing paparazzi.
|1997
|New York Yankees retire Don Mattingly's #23 (first baseman, coach, manager).
|2006
|Edvard Munch's famed painting The Scream recovered by Norwegian police. The artwork had been stolen on Aug. 22, 2004.
