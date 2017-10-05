Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose by 0.18 percent, or 169.41 points, to open at 93,450.11 points on Friday.

On the last transaction day of the week, both the banking and holding sector indices gained 0.20 percent.

Among all sector indices, the BIST investment trusts index performed the worst with 0.92 percent at open while the wholesale and retail trade sector index was the top gainer with a 1.37 percent increase.

Borsa Istanbul was closed on Thursday due to the Victory Day holiday.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 93,280.71, down 0.62 percent, or 586.23 points, with a trade volume of 6.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.01 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 6.4110 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday.

The euro/lira exchange rate was 7.4710 by market open, and one British pound traded for 8.3430 Turkish liras.

The price of Brent oil rose slightly to $77.93 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, compared to $76.62 on Wednesday, while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.