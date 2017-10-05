Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the last transaction day of the week, both the banking and holding sector indices gained 0.20 percent.
Among all sector indices, the BIST investment trusts index performed the worst with 0.92 percent at open while the wholesale and retail trade sector index was the top gainer with a 1.37 percent increase.
Borsa Istanbul was closed on Thursday due to the Victory Day holiday.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 93,280.71, down 0.62 percent, or 586.23 points, with a trade volume of 6.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.01 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 6.4110 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday.
The euro/lira exchange rate was 7.4710 by market open, and one British pound traded for 8.3430 Turkish liras.
The price of Brent oil rose slightly to $77.93 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, compared to $76.62 on Wednesday, while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.
The company that just completed Turkey’s biggest loan restructuring is in talks with several potential international buyers over its mining and brick business for an enterprise value of about $500 million, according to Bloomberg.
Securities and Exchange Commission in US charges Moody's for internal control failures and rating symbol deficiencies
More than 21.6 million foreigners visit Turkey in first 7 months of 2018, according to Tourism Ministry
Exports amount to around $14B with 11.6 percent annual hike, imports total nearly $20B with 6.7 percent decrease in July
BIST 100 index down 0.59 pct at open with around 550-point drop from Tuesday's close
BIST 100 index rises 1.22 pct, climbing more than 1,000 points from previous close
John Perkins, economist and author of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man says.
Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.8 pct capacity in August, says Turkish Central Bank
Service, construction and retail sector indices down month-on-month
BIST 100 index rises 0.82 pct, USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 6.0820
On August 1, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin also trimmed the growth forecast for 2018 from 2.0 percent, estimating that it would be "not less than 1.8 percent".
China's trillion dollar Belt and Road initiative has been a buzz-phrase in Kazakhstan ever since Chinese leader Xi Jinping unveiled the overland trade and infrastructure vision during a 2013 visit to the capital Astana.
Federal, state and municipal coffers added together were 48.1 billion euros ($55.7 billion) in the black between January and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said, up 18.3 billion euros year-on-year.
The greenback has been on the ascent in recent months as US borrowing costs have gone up and the economy improves but it stumbled after Trump's latest criticism of the central bank.