Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:27, 31 August 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
10:51, 31 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Japan eyes record defence budget amid N. Korea, China threats
Japan eyes record defence budget amid N. Korea, China threats

The ministry wants 5.298 trillion yen ($47 billion) for the next fiscal year from April, the seventh straight annual increase and 2.1 percent more than last year.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Japan's defence ministry on Friday made its biggest-ever budget request, seeking better missile defence and bolstered air power amid ongoing threats from North Korea and China.

Among the items on the defence ministry's shopping list are two sets of US-made Aegis Ashore missile defence systems to defend the country against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, with a combined price tag of 234.3 billion yen.

It also wants six more F-35 fighter jets and two E-2D Hawkeye radar and maritime aircraft, with plans to expand the air force patrol team by adding 30 servicemen to a current team of 830.

The budget request came hot on the heels of the ministry's annual defence review, which said North Korea still poses a "serious and imminent threat" despite a diplomatic detente earlier this year.

After the historic June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, there has been little tangible progress in denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

In recent weeks, Washington-Pyongyang relations appear to have taken a turn for the worse, with Trump abruptly scrapping a planned visit to the North by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The defence review also took aim at China's rise as a military power, saying Beijing was sparking "strong security concerns in the region and international community, including Japan".

Tokyo is wary of Beijing, which is seen by several countries in the region as becoming increasingly aggressive over various sovereignty claims, including a long-festering row with Japan over small islands in the East China Sea.

For its part, China announced in March an 8.1-percent defence budget increase to 1.11 trillion yuan ($175 billion) for 2018, as it bids to modernise the world's largest military.



Related Japan china north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War

News

China dismisses Japan protest over barred reporter
China dismisses Japan protest over barred reporter

Mahathir’s China Visit: a Reset or Realignment?
Mahathir s China Visit a Reset or Realignment

Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade
Kazakh port in decline bids for slice of China trade

Hotel fire kills 19 in NE China
Hotel fire kills 19 in NE China

China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N. Korea
China slams 'irresponsible' Trump accusations over N Korea

At least 18 dead in China hotel fire
At least 18 dead in China hotel fire

North Korea accuses US of being ‘hostile’
North Korea accuses US of being hostile

Seoul keeps focus on North Korea's denuclearization
Seoul keeps focus on North Korea's denuclearization

North Korea allows Japanese detainee to return home
North Korea allows Japanese detainee to return home

North Korean media calls US demands 'foolish'
North Korean media calls US demands 'foolish'

Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea
Pompeo taps special envoy for North Korea

N. Korea urges Trump to be 'bold' on denuclearization
N Korea urges Trump to be 'bold' on denuclearization

Japan protests as reporter blocked from covering China FM
Japan protests as reporter blocked from covering China FM

Strong typhoon hits flood-hit western Japan
Strong typhoon hits flood-hit western Japan

Japan ex-defence minister to challenge Abe as party chief
Japan ex-defence minister to challenge Abe as party chief

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan
Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan
Strong typhoon churns towards Japan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 