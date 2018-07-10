22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to a statement from the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara, the warrants issued are aimed at personnel of the Turkish Air Forces -- including six former pilots.
The suspects are accused of communicating with FETO members, the statement said.
So far, eight suspects have been arrested in operations in 14 provinces, including the capital.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
