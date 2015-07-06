12:13, 31 August 2018 Friday

Eurozone inflation slips to 2.0 percent in August

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-country single currency bloc edged lower from 2.1 percent in July, leaving inflation on level with the European Central Bank's (ECB) target of near or lower than 2.0 percent.

Eurostat also said that unemployment in the eurozone remained stable in July at 8.2 percent, the lowest rate since November 2008 and the earlier stages of the financial crisis.