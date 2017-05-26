Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:27, 31 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
13:07, 31 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 118 migrants were held across Turkey on Friday, security and official sources said.

Security forces held 41 irregular migrants -- including Afghan and Pakistani nationals -- in the eastern Van province.

In the Dikili district of the western Izmir province, coastal guard units identified a dinghy carrying 32 migrants from various countries.

Moreover, 25 Afghan nationals, including women and children, were rounded up in the central Sivas province.

Some 20 migrants -- all Afghan and Pakistani nationals -- were also held in northwestern Artvin province.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of Syria's civil war.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.



Related Turkey refugee
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links

Former and on-duty soldiers allegedly communicated with FETO members; 8 arrested so far
3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Turkish army airstrikes target Cukurca region of Hakkari province, says General Staff
Murat Ulker's great success at Forbes
Murat Ulker's great success at Forbes

Turkish businessman Murat Ulker stood at the top list according to data released by Forbes.
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terrorists planning attack on base area, border post in northern Iraq's Zap region
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day

Turkish president attends ceremony at Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Turkey's economy strong enough ' Erdogan says
'Turkey's economy strong enough,' Erdogan says

Turkey is taking necessary measures to fix structural problems, says Turkish president
Turkish Russian ministers discuss regional security
Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar, Russian Sergei Shoygu discuss Syria, bilateral cooperation over phone
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks

We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Ankara Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib
Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkey Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration
Turkey, Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration

Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect

Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
Istanbul to become global publishing center
‘Istanbul to become global publishing center’

4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting
Turkish minister to attend EU foreign ministers meeting

Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend informal meeting with participation of foreign ministers of EU in Vienna on Aug. 30-31

News

UN: 4 million refugee children are out of school
UN 4 million refugee children are out of school

More than 210 migrants held across Turkey
More than 210 migrants held across Turkey

Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 320 irregular migrants held in Turkey

3 major German cities offer to take in more refugees
3 major German cities offer to take in more refugees

Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

500 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
500 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkey's Yildiz Holding draw bids valued at $500M
Turkey's Yildiz Holding draw bids valued at 500M

Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 