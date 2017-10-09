Worldbulletin News

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

Epicenter located 230 km northwest of Athens

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Greece’s central city of Karditsa on Friday, according to the Athens Institute of Geodynamics. 
 
The epicenter was reported to be located 230 kilometers (143 miles) northwest of Athens.
 
There have been no casualties reported but landslides have blocked various village roads.


