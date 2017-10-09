14:30, 31 August 2018 Friday

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Greece’s central city of Karditsa on Friday, according to the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

The epicenter was reported to be located 230 kilometers (143 miles) northwest of Athens.

There have been no casualties reported but landslides have blocked various village roads.