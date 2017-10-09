Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:13, 31 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
17:47, 31 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey's Erdogan to attend 3 summits in September
Turkey's Erdogan to attend 3 summits in September

Summits to be held in Kyrgyzstan, Iran and US

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend three summits in September to be held in Kyrgyzstan, Iran and the U.S.

Elected as the president after the June 24 elections under the new system of government, Erdogan paid his first state visit to Azerbaijan, followed by Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in July, as a tradition of Turkey’s leaders.

The president attended a meeting of NATO heads of state and government in July, as well.

Erdogan has a rather busy foreign agenda for September, including bilateral and delegation meetings.

On Sept. 1-3, he will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the High-Level Strategic Council and Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.

Erdogan will also attend an opening ceremony of World Nomad Games 2018, hosted by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

On the last day of his visit, Erdogan is due to attend the 6th Turkic Council Summit.

Erdogan is also expected to meet Nursultan Nazarbayev, Ilham Aliyev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Viktor Orban; his Kazakh, Azeri, Uzbek and Hungarian counterpart, respectively.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's Erdogan to attend 3 summits in September
Turkey's Erdogan to attend 3 summits in September

Summits to be held in Kyrgyzstan, Iran and US
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links

Former and on-duty soldiers allegedly communicated with FETO members; 8 arrested so far
3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Turkish army airstrikes target Cukurca region of Hakkari province, says General Staff
Murat Ulker's great success at Forbes
Murat Ulker's great success at Forbes

Turkish businessman Murat Ulker stood at the top list according to data released by Forbes.
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terrorists planning attack on base area, border post in northern Iraq's Zap region
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day
Turkey celebrates 96th anniversary of Victory Day

Turkish president attends ceremony at Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Turkey's economy strong enough ' Erdogan says
'Turkey's economy strong enough,' Erdogan says

Turkey is taking necessary measures to fix structural problems, says Turkish president
Turkish Russian ministers discuss regional security
Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar, Russian Sergei Shoygu discuss Syria, bilateral cooperation over phone
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks
Turkey wishes for no setbacks in EU talks

We want to receive something in return for our efforts, including visa-free regime: Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 200 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Ankara Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib
Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow to discuss Syria settlement, situation in Middle East
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police
Over 220 kg of heroin seized by Turkish police

Anti-narcotics operation carried out in Istanbul and Ordu provinces
Turkey Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration
Turkey, Azerbaijan need to increase collaboration

Turkish parliament speaker pays visit to capital Baku
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect
Turkey jails former judge who released key FETO suspect

Cetin Sonmez sentenced to 8 years and 9 months for being member of terrorist organization
Istanbul to become global publishing center
‘Istanbul to become global publishing center’

4th Annual Arabic Book Fair to be held in Istanbul on Sept. 1-9

News

'Turkey's economy strong enough,' Erdogan says
Turkey's economy strong enough ' Erdogan says

Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone
Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone

Erdogan, May discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Erdogan May discuss bilateral ties regional issues

Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt
Turkish president marks 1071 victory at Malazgirt

Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders
Erdogan extends holiday wishes to 3 leaders

Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid
Erdogan greets Turkish troops in southeast on Eid

Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkey's Yildiz Holding draw bids valued at $500M
Turkey's Yildiz Holding draw bids valued at 500M






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 