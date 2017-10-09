Turkey's Erdogan to attend 3 summits in September

World Bulletin / News Desk
Elected as the president after the June 24 elections under the new system of government, Erdogan paid his first state visit to Azerbaijan, followed by Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in July, as a tradition of Turkey’s leaders.
The president attended a meeting of NATO heads of state and government in July, as well.
Erdogan has a rather busy foreign agenda for September, including bilateral and delegation meetings.
On Sept. 1-3, he will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the High-Level Strategic Council and Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.
Erdogan will also attend an opening ceremony of World Nomad Games 2018, hosted by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov.
On the last day of his visit, Erdogan is due to attend the 6th Turkic Council Summit.
Erdogan is also expected to meet Nursultan Nazarbayev, Ilham Aliyev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Viktor Orban; his Kazakh, Azeri, Uzbek and Hungarian counterpart, respectively.
