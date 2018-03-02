Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:39, 01 September 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 09:37, 01 September 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria
US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria

US intelligence and military experts have begun formulating an initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria that the United States could attack if the Assad regime carries out a chemical attack in the country, CNN reported citing several government officials.

World Bulletin / News Desk

One of the officials told the CNN that the US military might "react very quickly" if Syria carries out a chemical attack, and that the list would speed up the response if President Donald Trump orders it.



Related syria US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons

News


US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

North Korea accuses US of being ‘hostile’
North Korea accuses US of being hostile

Philippines to get bulk of US Indo-Pacific security aid
Philippines to get bulk of US Indo-Pacific security aid

No talks with US over resuming military drills
No talks with US over resuming military drills

1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Israel will not acknowledge int'l agreements on Syria
Israel will not acknowledge int'l agreements on Syria

YPG/PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria
YPG PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

836 detainees die in Syrian regime prisons
836 detainees die in Syrian regime prisons

US, UK, France vow response to new Syria gas attacks
US UK France vow response to new Syria gas attacks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 