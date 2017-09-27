Worldbulletin News

11:39, 01 September 2018 Saturday
History
Update: 10:29, 01 September 2018 Saturday

Today in History September 01
Today in History September 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1676   Nathaniel Bacon leads an uprising against English Governor William Berkeley at Jamestown, Virginia, resulting in the settlement being burned to the ground. Bacon's Rebellion came in response to the governor's repeated refusal to defend the colonists against the Indians.
1773   Phillis Wheatley, a slave from Boston, publishes a collection of poetry, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral, in London.
1807   Aaron Burr is arrested in Mississippi for complicity in a plot to establish a Southern empire in Louisiana and Mexico.
1821   William Becknell leads a group of traders from Independence, Mo., toward Santa Fe on what would become the Santa Fe Trail.
1836   Protestant missionary Dr. Marcus Whitman leads a party to Oregon. His wife, Narcissa, is one of the first white women to travel the Oregon Trail. The Oregon Trail emigrants who chose to follow Stephen Meek thought his shortcut would save weeks of hard travel. Instead, it brought them even greater misery.
1864   Confederate forces under General John Bell Hood evacuate Atlanta in anticipation of the arrival of Union General William T. Sherman's troops.
1870   The Prussian army crushes the French at Sedan, the last battle of the Franco-Prussian War.
1876   The Ottomans inflict a decisive defeat on the Serbs at Aleksinac.
1882   The first Labor Day is observed in New York City by the Carpenters and Joiners Union.
1894   By an act of Congress, Labor Day is declared a national holiday.
1902   The Austro-Hungarian army is called into the city of Agram to restore the peace as Serbs and Croats clash.
1904   Helen Keller graduates with honors from Radcliffe College.
1905   Alberta and Saskatchewan become Canadian provinces.
1916   Bulgaria declares war on Romania as the First World War expands.
1923   An earthquake levels the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama, killing 300,000.
1939   Germany invades Poland, beginning World War II in Europe.
1942   A federal judge in Sacramento, Cal., upholds the government's detention of Japanese-Americans and Japanese nationals as a war measure.
1951   Australia, New Zealand and the United States sign the ANZUS Treaty, a mutual defense pact.
1969   Colonel Muammar Gaddafi seizes power in Libya following a coup.
1970   Dr. Hugh Scott of Washington, D.C. becomes the first African-American superintendent of schools in a major U.S. city.
1972   America’s Bobby Fischer beats Russia’s Boris Spassky in Reykjavik, Iceland, to become world chess champion.
1979   US spacecraft Pioneer 11 makes the first-ever flyby of Saturn.
1985   The wreck of the Titanic found by Dr. Robert Ballard and Jean Louis Michel in a joint U.S. and French expedition.
1998   On National Day, Vietnam releases 5,000 prisoners, including political dissidents.
2004   Armed terrorists take children and adults hostage in the Beslan school hostage crisis in North Ossetia, Russia.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

