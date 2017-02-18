Worldbulletin News

11:39, 01 September 2018 Saturday
Update: 09:42, 01 September 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on September 01
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

KYRGYZSTAN

BISHKEK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to arrive in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.


BISHKEK – Erdogan to meet his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov; two leaders will hold High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting and sign bilateral agreements. The meeting will follow a news conference. Later, Jeenbekov also to host Erdogan at an official dinner.

 

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - Turkish Exporters' Assembly to release export figures for August.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Leading political parties discuss outlines of Iraq’s new government.


BASRA - Following demonstrations in southern Iraq against unemployment, poor public services and corruption.

 


MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Mauritania to hold parliamentary and municipal polls.


SYRIA

IDLIB - Assad regime, allies continue to tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition-held stronghold.


IRAN


TEHRAN - Iran, U.S. continue to trade barbs over the 2015 nuclear agreement and Washington’s decision to re-impose sanctions.


RUSSIA

SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.



