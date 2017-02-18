Press agenda on September 01

World Bulletin / News Desk
KYRGYZSTAN
BISHKEK - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to arrive in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.
BISHKEK – Erdogan to meet his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov; two leaders will hold High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting and sign bilateral agreements. The meeting will follow a news conference. Later, Jeenbekov also to host Erdogan at an official dinner.
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - Turkish Exporters' Assembly to release export figures for August.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Leading political parties discuss outlines of Iraq’s new government.
BASRA - Following demonstrations in southern Iraq against unemployment, poor public services and corruption.
MAURITANIA
NOUAKCHOTT - Mauritania to hold parliamentary and municipal polls.
SYRIA
IDLIB - Assad regime, allies continue to tighten noose around Idlib, Syria’s last opposition-held stronghold.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Iran, U.S. continue to trade barbs over the 2015 nuclear agreement and Washington’s decision to re-impose sanctions.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
