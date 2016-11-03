Worldbulletin News

Pakistan closes consulate in Afghan city of Jalalabad
Pakistan closes consulate in Afghan city of Jalalabad

Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul accuses Afghan provincial governor of ‘interfering in consulate affairs

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan has closed its consulate in Afghan city of Jalalabad following “undue interference" of a provincial governor in functioning of diplomatic affairs, the country’s embassy in Kabul said on Friday.

In a statement, Pakistan embassy in Kabul accused Hayatullah Khan, the governor of northeastern Nangarhar province, for which Jalalabad is the capital, of interfering in the consulate affairs.

It said the Pakistan embassy had informed the Afghan foreign ministry to "refrain" the Nangarhar governor from interfering in the consulate affairs.

The consulate, the statement said, would remain closed "until the security arrangements are complete to the satisfaction of the embassy".

There was no immediate word from Afghan government on the development.



