Update: 11:51, 01 September 2018 Saturday

Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ripped a leak of controversial comments he made amid critical ongoing free trade talks with Canada.

"I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED," Trump fumed on Twitter. "Just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand!"

The Toronto Star newspaper reported Friday that Trump told Bloomberg News journalists on Thursday he is not making any concessions to Canada amid talks aimed at renegotiating a decades-old trilateral free trade pact.

Trump said he could not make the remarks publicly because “it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal.”

He intended the comments to be off the record. It is unclear how the Star obtained them.

“Here’s the problem. If I say no — the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal ... I can’t kill these people,” he said, referring to the Canadian government.

The president added that any prospective deal with Ottawa would be made “totally on our terms.”

Canada's top trade negotiator is set to address reporters at 4:30 p.m. (2030GMT) following a full day of bilateral trade talks.