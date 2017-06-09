Update: 12:13, 01 September 2018 Saturday

Indian policemen’s relatives abducted in Kashmir

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least twelve relatives of Indian policemen have been allegedly abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday, a police official said.

Swyam Prakash Pani, a senior police official in the region, told local media that the police would soon recover the abducted people.

“They can’t reach me, they are looking for soft targets. But all of the policemen are locals, they are part of the society, and kidnapping family members won’t help anyone,” Pani told Firstpost, a local media outlet.

The abductions came after police in the region arrested relatives of the militants.

On Wednesday, India’s National Investigative Agency arrested the younger son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Salahuddin’s elder son has already been incarcerated in New Delhi since October 2017.

Militants reacted by showing up at the house of a policeman in Pinglish village of Tral and abducted his son, Asif Rafiq Rather, a university student.

The police retaliated by raiding the houses of militants including that of Reyaz Naikoo, the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander in the region.

His father, Assadullah Naikoo, 65, was among the eight people arrested in raids carried out by the police throughout the south of Kashmir on Thursday.