Indian policemen’s relatives abducted in Kashmir

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least twelve relatives of Indian policemen have been allegedly abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday, a police official said.
Swyam Prakash Pani, a senior police official in the region, told local media that the police would soon recover the abducted people.
“They can’t reach me, they are looking for soft targets. But all of the policemen are locals, they are part of the society, and kidnapping family members won’t help anyone,” Pani told Firstpost, a local media outlet.
The abductions came after police in the region arrested relatives of the militants.
On Wednesday, India’s National Investigative Agency arrested the younger son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Salahuddin’s elder son has already been incarcerated in New Delhi since October 2017.
Militants reacted by showing up at the house of a policeman in Pinglish village of Tral and abducted his son, Asif Rafiq Rather, a university student.
The police retaliated by raiding the houses of militants including that of Reyaz Naikoo, the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander in the region.
His father, Assadullah Naikoo, 65, was among the eight people arrested in raids carried out by the police throughout the south of Kashmir on Thursday.
US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails
Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’