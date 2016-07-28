Worldbulletin News

Turkish Treasury to repay over $7.5B-debt in Sept-Nov
Turkish Treasury to repay over $7.5B-debt in Sept-Nov

In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 51 billion Turkish liras ($7.75 billion) in the next three months, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance announced on Friday.

The ministry noted that around 36 percent of these payments would go to external creditors.

The Treasury will repay 18.3 billion Turkish liras ($2.78 billion) of external debts, including 7.6 billion liras ($1.15 billion) interest payment.

During this period, nearly 32.8 billion liras ($4.98 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- 42 percent of this amount will be interest payment while the rest will be principal payment.

According to the domestic borrowing strategy, the ministry has projected 21.9 billion liras (around $3.33 billion) of domestic borrowing from the market through auctions and there will be no planned external borrowing in the September-November period.



