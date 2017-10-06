Worldbulletin News

Turkish stocks end week down
Turkish stocks end week down

BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index went down 0.60 percent to close at 92,723.40 points on Friday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 557.31-point hike from Wednesday's close of 93,280.71 points, while it started the last business day of the week at 93,450.11 points.

On Thursday, the markets were closed due to the country's Victory Day.

On a weekly basis, the BIST 100 rose around 1.80 percent compared to its close at 90,185.99 points on Aug. 20, before the four-day Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Adha. Since the beginning of this year, the index has fallen around 21 percent, as it hit its all-time high at 121,531.50 points on Jan. 29.

On Friday, the total market value of listed shares on the BIST 100 was 612.7 billion Turkish liras ($95.6 billion) at close, while the total trade volume of the benchmark index was around 5.9 billion Turkish liras (some $905 million).

The benchmark index hovered between 92,132.88 points and 93,658.24 points during trading hours, while 42 stocks on the BIST 100 rose, 55 fell, and 3 were flat compared to the previous close.

Among all sector indices, the BIST telecommunication index was the worst performer, down 3.94 percent, while the BIST information technology index the top gainer, up 3.51 percent.

Shares of investment trust Global Yatirim Holding recorded the top performance -- up 9.90 percent -- and stocks of conglomerate Dogan Holding showed the biggest drop on Friday, falling 5.38 percent.

The BIST 100's most-traded listed companies were national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lenders Garanti Bankasi and Is Bankasi, the country's leading petrochemicals producer Petkim, major defense company Aselsan.

One U.S. dollar traded for 6.5840 Turkish liras as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) while the euro/lira exchange rate was 7.6590 by market close.

In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for $1,201.60 as of 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) Friday.

As of 8.15 p.m. local time (1715GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $77.74 per barrel -- hovering between $77.25 and $78.22 on Friday -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of 2018.



