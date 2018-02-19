Turkish FM meets Syrian opposition head in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday met with Syrian opposition head in the capital Ankara.
“At our meeting with Nasr Al-Hariri, president of Syrian Negotiations Commission, we exchanged views on recent developments in Syria, including Idlib and also the period ahead concerning the political process,” Cavusoglu said in a tweet.
In May, Idlib was designated a “de-escalation zone” -- in which acts of aggression are expressly forbidden -- as part of the ongoing Astana process.
Nevertheless, for the past two months, Idlib has remained the target of fierce air bombardments by Russia and Assad regime forces.
