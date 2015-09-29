Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:29, 01 September 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 14:44, 01 September 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Democrats and Republicans gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Friday to pay their respects to deceased Senator John McCain whose decades of service drew bipartisan accolades.

“We gather here today to honor an American patriot," Vice President Mike Pence told a packed Capitol rotunda. "On behalf of a grateful nation, we will ever remember that John McCain served his country, and John McCain served his country honorably.”

President Donald Trump was not present for Friday's service with Pence attending in his stead.

Trump and the "maverick" senator from Arizona had a tumultuous history highlighted by Trump's dismissal of McCain as a war hero, and criticism of his military service.

Throughout Trump's political career, the two men stood at opposing ends of the Republican Party. Trump the fierce embodiment of its populist wing, and McCain a stalwart defender of the party's establishment.

McCain was a frequent critic of the president, particularly his handling of Russia and penchant for embracing raw nationalism.

Following a white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left a counter-protester dead, McCain struck a tone at odds with the president who said there were "some very fine people on both sides."

"White supremacists and neo-Nazis are, by definition, opposed to American patriotism and the ideals that define us as a people and make our nation special," McCain said.

McCain died Saturday of brain cancer, outliving expectations after receiving a dire prognosis last year.

Those who gathered at the Capitol building remembered the senator as both a tenacious politician willing to reach across partisan divides, and a prisoner of war who never wavered in his commitment to his ideals.

“This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced," House Speaker Paul Ryan said. "What stands out about John McCain is what he stood for."

For much of his life the senator was unable to do everyday tasks such as combing his hair or putting on a jacket after he was tortured in Vietnam during five years of imprisonment that left him unable to raise his arms much higher than elbow height.

That experience led to McCain's unwavering opposition to torture, constantly advocating against its use.

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to McCain at the Capitol. He will lie in state there for a public visitation period before he is commemorated Saturday during a private ceremony at the National Cathedral.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the two men who bested him in his successive White House races, will eulogize him.



Related US john mccain
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’

News

Arab League slams US aid cut to UN Palestine agency
Arab League slams US aid cut to UN Palestine agency

Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria
US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria

US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

North Korea accuses US of being ‘hostile’
North Korea accuses US of being hostile

Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer
Senator McCain dead at 81 of brain cancer

US: Republican health care bill dealt major blow
US Republican health care bill dealt major blow

McCain warns of 'tough decisions' with Syrian Kurds
McCain warns of 'tough decisions' with Syrian Kurds

Senior US senator takes secret trip to northern Syria
Senior US senator takes secret trip to northern Syria

US must work with Turkey on Syria: top senator
US must work with Turkey on Syria top senator






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 