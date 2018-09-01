Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:30, 01 September 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 14:59, 01 September 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Egypt appoints first-ever Christian female governor
Egypt appoints first-ever Christian female governor

Manal Awad Mikhail, a Coptic Christian woman, is appointed governor of Egypt's Damietta province

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Friday appointed Egypt’s first-ever female Christian provincial governor.

According to a statement released by al-Sisi’s office, Manal Awad Mikhail -- a Coptic Christian woman -- was appointed governor of Egypt’s coastal Damietta province.

Mikhail graduated with a degree in veterinary sciences from Egypt’s Benha University in 1989.

According to Karim Kamal, head of the General Union of Copts for the Homeland, an Egyptian NGO, Mikhail’s appointment shows that Egypt has entered a “new era”.

“Religious affiliations are no longer a handicap for those seeking government appointments,” Kamal said.

“Mikhail, whose appointment was based solely on merit, will no doubt succeed in her new position,” he added.



Related Egypt
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’

News

Egypt intelligence delegation to arrive in Ramallah
Egypt intelligence delegation to arrive in Ramallah

Italian energy giant finds gas field in Egyptian desert
Italian energy giant finds gas field in Egyptian desert

Sudan, Egypt FMs discuss Red Sea security
Sudan Egypt FMs discuss Red Sea security

Egypt to channel $15.4 bln for Sinai development
Egypt to channel 15 4 bln for Sinai development

Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam
Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam

Egypt: 5 militants killed in shootout
Egypt 5 militants killed in shootout






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 