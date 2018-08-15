Update: 15:23, 01 September 2018 Saturday

Turkey's exports up 5.3 pct in Jan-Aug

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's exports from January to August recorded a 5.3-percent annual hike, Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) announced on Saturday.

In the eight-month period, the country's overall exports totaled $108.7 billion, up ftom $103.2 billion in the same period last year.

In August alone, Turkish exports amounted to $12.4 billion, down 6.5 percent compared to the same month in 2017.

TIM noted that the fall in exports last month was due to the nine-day Islamic holiday break of Eid al-Adha.

Turkey's exports hit an all-time high of $157.6 billion in 2014. They amounted to nearly $157 billion last year.